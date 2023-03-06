Google Wallet goes live in Costa Rica

Google Wallet has launched in Costa Rica, enabling users to store and use their credit and debit cards, boarding passes, tickets and other digital credentials on their Android NFC smartphone, Wear OS smartwatch or Fitbit device.

Google has added Costa Rica to its list of countries where Google Wallet can be used to make contactless in-store payments and says that, at launch, the service supports Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards issued by BAC Credomatic, Banco de Costa Rica and Banco Promerica de Costa Rica.

Google Wallet began rolling out in 39 countries in July 2022, was extended to a further six countries in August 2022 and went live in Malaysia in November that same year.

Apple Pay launched in Costa Rica in November 2021.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

