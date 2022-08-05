Huawei Pay goes live in Italy

DIGITISED: Intesa Sanpaolo customers can now add their payment card to a Huawei Pay digital wallet

Customers of Intesa Sanpaolo bank in Italy with a compatible smartphone can now digitise and add their PagoBancomat payment card to a Huawei Pay digital wallet and use it to make in-store NFC mobile payments.

Intesa Sanpaolo is the first bank in the country to add support for Huawei Pay, enabling customers to add their PagoBancomat card directly to the digital wallet by scanning the physical version with their Huawei NFC device.

“Thanks to the partnership with Huawei and Bancomat, holders of a card issued by Intesa Sanpaolo on the PagoBancomat circuit can now use the wallet of their Huawei smartphone to make contactless payments in stores,” Intesa Sanpaolo says.

“To start digitising the cards in the wallet, simply bring your card close to the Huawei device, which will automatically read the data, guaranteeing convenience and security.”

Huawei Pay is also now live in Russia, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Germany, Austria, South Africa and Pakistan.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

