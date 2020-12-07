Huawei Pay expands to South Africa

QR PAYMENTS: Huawei Pay uses the Huawei Wallet app to store funds

Consumers in South Africa with compatible smartphones can now use Huawei Pay to make mobile payments by scanning QR codes compatible with the Zapper scan-to-pay payments platform.

“Huawei Pay was built in partnership with Zapper and uses the Huawei Wallet app to store funds,” Huawei says.

“Money can be deposited into your Huawei Wallet using a debit card from any of South Africa’s major banks.

“Users then make payments using a Zapper QR code, meaning you don’t need to carry around your credit or debit card.”

Although in other territories Huawei Pay also supports NFC mobile payments, its initial offering in South Africa currently supports QR-enabled payments only. Tap-to-pay functionality is to be added “soon”.

