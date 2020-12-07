7-Eleven launches mobile wallet that customers can load with cash in stores

REWARDS: First-time users of the 7-Eleven Wallet loading $20 get 2,000 7Rewards points (US$2)

Customers in 7-Eleven convenience stores across the USA can now make contactless payments at the checkout using a mobile wallet that the retail giant has added to its 7-Eleven app.

“7-Eleven Wallet customers can securely load funds to use upon checkout using cash, debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and prepaid 7-Eleven gift cards,” the retailer explains.

“Cash must be loaded in store at the register, while other payment methods can [be] loaded in the app.”

As well as making payments at the checkout from the 7-Eleven Wallet, app users can earn and shop with loyalty 7Rewards points, receive exclusive offers and redeem rewards by scanning a barcode in the 7-Eleven app.

7-Eleven Wallet perks will also be available to customers using the company’s mobile checkout feature in selected stores and the fuel loyalty programme at participating 7-Eleven-branded fuel stations.

First-time users loading US$20 into the 7-Eleven Wallet before 5 January 2021 will receive 2,000 7Rewards loyalty points — equivalent to US$2 at the checkout.

