Huawei Pay goes live in Pakistan

MOBILE PAYMENT: NBP customers can now add a UPI virtual card to Huawei Pay to make QR payments

Customers of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) with a compatible smartphone can now add their UnionPay International (UPI) virtual card to a Huawei Pay digital wallet and use it to make NFC or QR code-enabled mobile payments.

“Huawei or Honor smartphone users who are also holders of [a] NBP UnionPay virtual card can now visit Huawei AppGallery to download and install the Huawei Wallet app,” NBP says.

“Huawei Pay Wallet App and its QR payments will work on all Huawei and Honor phones in Pakistan, but for NFC/tap and pay transactions, it will only work on mobile phones which have NFC feature available in a device.”

“You can use Huawei Pay in Pakistan and outside Pakistan as well,” the bank adds.

Huawei Pay is also now live in Russia, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Germany, Austria and South Africa.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

