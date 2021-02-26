National QR payments and rewards system to be launched in Australia

QR-ENABLED: The payments and rewards system will support mobile transactions made online or in shops

Australia’s Eftpos national debit card system is to launch a QR code-enabled mobile payments and rewards network that will enable “seamless payment experiences across ecommerce, mobile and point of sale”.

The low-cost solution will work “by generating unique QR codes containing transaction details that are captured on a consumer’s mobile phone, initiating a secure digital wallet payment that is seamlessly integrated with the merchant’s loyalty service provider,” Eftpos says.

The national QR code payments network “aims to provide Australian consumers and merchants with better data-rich payments experiences no matter where they choose to shop — online, on their mobile or at the checkout,” the debit card system adds.

“Eftpos aims to have the QR code payments network in trial by mid-year, designed to be low cost and facilitate many value-added opportunities for merchants and consumers.

“It is intended to seamlessly link loyalty, offers, receipts and more, while also driving deeper customer engagement.

“The national rollout is expected to be completed in 2022.”

