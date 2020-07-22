Visa reports on contactless transit ticketing adoption

“Globally, Visa now has more than 500 active transit projects and has helped a number of cities launch tap to pay solutions over the course of the pandemic,” the payments network has revealed.

“After reaching a global low in April and while still below pre-Covid levels, contactless transactions for transit fares have been on the upswing for the last two months, recovering +187% by the end of June,” Visa says.

“Projects in Brussels, Bratislava, Bucharest, Hong Kong, Santo Domingo and Turin are now live, with more projects deploying rapidly.

“In the US, Caltrans, Cybersource, Monterey Salinas Transit (MST) and Visa announced that MST will be the first transit agency in the state of California to introduce a contactless payment solution.”

“This project will not only serve to improve daily journeys for MST customers but also establish a solution that can scale to create consistency across hundreds of transit agencies throughout California as part of the California Integrated Travel Project,” Visa adds.