Citadele adds support for contactless payments rings

Baltic banking group Citadele is offering customers in Latvia the option of ordering a payments ring that they will be able to use to make payments at any merchant equipped to accept contactless payments.

Customers with a Citadele X credit card who are signed up to the bank’s X Rewards programme can pre-order a ring for 1,500 loyalty points and a €3 (US$3.47) monthly service fee.

The ceramic rings are waterproof, come in a choice of a white, matte or gloss black finish and are custom made to the customer’s correct ring size.

Citadele customers currently use contactless for 71% of their transactions, the bank says.