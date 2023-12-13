UK bus operator to launch first trial of Google Wallet fare tracking

PILOT: Passengers will be able to view their ride history and fare-cap savings in Google Wallet

Bus operator Brighton & Hove Buses is to be the first in the UK to pilot a feature that enables passengers with Android devices to access their journey history, track their spending and check their progress towards daily or weekly fare caps directly in Google Wallet.

The feature “will simplify the way passengers manage their mobile payments for bus journeys” and “provide customers with greater visibility into their ride history and savings accrued through time-based fare caps”, according to Go-Ahead Group, the public transport provider that owns Brighton & Hove Buses.

The rollout will serve “as a pilot programme to refine and optimise the functionality”, Go-Ahead says.

“Following this debut, Go-Ahead aims to expand the feature to more cities across the UK and beyond, offering passengers an unparalleled level of control and insight into their public transportation expenses.”

“Most of our passengers are already using digital or contactless payment methods, so it makes sense for us to trial new ways in which we can further enhance the customers’ journey. With 60 million passengers on our buses a year, the customer experience is a top priority,” Brighton & Hove Buses’s commercial director Nick Hill adds.

Google Wallet originally revealed plans to develop the transport payment tracking feature in November.

