Google Wallet users can now make contactless fare payments in more than 500 cities worldwide

KEEP TRACK: Google Wallet is adding features to let users access their ride history and fare cap savings

The number of cities worldwide where Google Wallet users can now store digital transit tickets or make open loop or closed loop contactless fare payments with a credit, debit or prepaid transit card stored on their Android device has topped 500, Google has revealed in a blog post.

The tech giant is set to extend support for transit ticketing in Google Wallet to more transit networks — including Seattle and Puget Sound in the US state of Washington — “soon” and plans to roll out a feature enabling users to access their journey history and fare-capping data when making open loop contactless fare payments “later this year”, the blog post says.

“While tapping to pay with your favorite credit or debit card is a convenient way to pay for transit, it’s hard to know exactly how much you’ve spent each day or week,” Google explains.

“To help you keep track, we’re creating a new feature that will show your ride history and how much you’ve saved from time-based fare caps.

“You’ll also be able to receive updates directly from your transit agency, so you have the latest information on service changes or delays.

“This new feature will begin rolling out later this year, initially available with Brighton and Hove Buses in the UK, with plans to bring this feature to more cities next year.”

Google Wallet launched as a multipurpose digital wallet with support for transport tickets, payment cards and digital IDs in May 2022.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions