Mastercard rolls out Wallet Express program to boost digital wallet uptake in Europe

WEARABLES: Wallet Express makes it easier for banks to add support for contactless wearable devices

Mastercard has launched a program that allows banks and card issuers across Europe to offer cardholders a wider range of digital wallet options for use on their smartphone or wearable device by streamlining the process of enabling support for multiple digital wallets simultaneously.

At launch the Wallet Express program supports digital wallets including Garmin Pay, Xiaomi Pay and Amazfit and has partnered with Samsung to enable more European banks and card issuers to offer Samsung Wallet to customers with Galaxy mobile and wearable devices.

“By incorporating Wallet Express issuers can provide their customers with various digital wallets,” Mastercard explains.

“In turn, consumers have a wide range of ways to pay via wearable devices. And who doesn’t want a simple payment experience with their preferred digital wallet?

“We believe that the future of payments lies in the convergence of physical and digital worlds where consumers can pay with their preferred digital wallet, regardless of the device they choose to carry.”

“To date, over 90 issuers that represent 700+ banks with over 100 million cards have signed up to be part of the program, ultimately leading to greater payment choices for consumers,” Mastercard adds.

In addition to Samsung Wallet, Garmin Pay, Xiaomi Pay and Amazfit/Zepp Pay, the programme has also partnered with “integrators Fidesmo, Digiseq and Tappy who in turn enable several wearable brands such as Swatch Pay, Laks, Pagopace, Tapster, Twinn, Rosan Pay, Timex, Liu Jo and more”.