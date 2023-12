Apple has offered to open up access to the iPhone’s NFC chip to rival mobile payments providers, “three people familiar with the matter” have told Reuters, “a move that could settle EU antitrust charges and stave off a possible hefty fine”.

“The European Commission is likely to seek feedback next month from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept Apple’s offer, the people said,” Reuters adds.

