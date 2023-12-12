National Rail prepares to roll out pay-as-you-go contactless ticketing for London commuters

PAYG: National Rall is updating its fare structure in preparation for introducing contactless payment

UK transport provider National Rail has adjusted ticketing prices for commuter journeys into and out of London as a step towards rolling out pay-as-you-go contactless fare payments at more than 50 stations across the south-east of England.

It is updating its fare structure for peak time and off-peak journeys in order to keep ticket prices and contactless fares “as similar as possible”, but has also announced that it is delaying the launch of pay-as-you-go contactless ticketing at 53 stations until next year following “challenges” identified during testing.

“Throughout 2023, the Department for Transport, Rail Delivery Group and Transport for London have been working with train companies to allow pay-as-you-go with contactless to be introduced to 53 additional National Rail stations in the south-east of England,” the transport provider says.

“While completing a rigorous testing plan, some challenges were encountered, which require further work to fully address and deliver the best possible pay-as-you-go customer experience.

“As a result, the decision has been taken to delay the launch of pay-as-you-go with contactless at these stations until next spring.

“A further update will be provided ahead of the launch, to ensure that customers are informed in advance of the introduction of pay-as-you-go with contactless at these stations, as well as the benefits and convenience this will bring.”

UK rail operators issued a call for expressions of interest in developing national pay-as-you-go contactless ticketing across the UK in November.

