Apple expands Tap to Pay on iPhone to France

MERCHANT SERVICE: Payment service providers including Worldline are supporting the sPOS rollout

Merchants across France can now accept contactless card and mobile payments on their Apple iPhone without needing any additional hardware.

Apple has launched its Tap to Pay on iPhone softPOS service in France with support from banks in the BPCE Group — Banques Populaires, Caisses d’Epargne and Payplug — as well as from payment services providers Adyen, myPOS, Revolut, SumUp, Viva Wallet and Worldline.

Support from BNP Paribas, Crédit Coopératif, Market Pay, Stancer and Stripe is also expected “soon”, according to Apple.

At launch, merchants deploying Tap to Pay for iPhone at “numerous points of sale” in France include Christian Dior, Dyson, Rituals and Sézane as well as restaurants that support L’Addition payment service.

Cosmetics brand Sephora will also roll out the service in its French stores “in the coming weeks”, Apple adds.

“We are very excited to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to merchants across France, so that they have a simple, secure and confidential way to accept contactless payments while benefiting from the power, security and usability of iPhone,” Apple VP Jennifer Bailey says.

“With over 90% of bank cards in France equipped with contactless technology, and the growing adoption of contactless payments, merchants will be able to accept payments from their customers with a simple tap on their iPhone.”

Apple launched its Tap to Pay on iPhone softPOS feature in the US in July 2022 and has subsequently rolled out the service in Taiwan, Australia, the UK, the Netherlands, Brazil and Ukraine.

