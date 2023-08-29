Apple Tap to Pay on iPhone goes live in the Netherlands

SOFTPOS: Dutch merchants can now accept all types of contactless payments using Apple Tap to Pay

Merchants in the Netherlands can now use their Apple iPhone to accept contactless payments without needing any additional hardware.

Apple has added the Netherlands to the list of countries where its Tap to Pay for iPhone service is available and confirmed that at launch it has support from payment service providers Adyen and SumUp.

Support for Tap to Phone for iPhone in the Netherlands from Viva Wallet, Revolut, Rabobank, Zettle, Worldline, Pay.nl, Klearly and Stripe is also “coming soon”, according to Apple.

Merchants in Brazil began trialling Tap to Pay on iPhone in July, while the service went live in the UK the same month following earlier launches in the USA, Taiwan and Australia.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions