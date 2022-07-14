US merchants begin accepting in-store contactless payments on Apple iPhones

SOFTWARE POS: US merchants are enabling staff to accept contactless payment using Apple Tap to Pay

Merchants in the USA including fashion retailers Vince, Burton, G-Star and Scotch & Soda have begun enabling staff to accept in-store contactless payments on iPhones using Apple’s Tap to Pay software point of sale (sPOS) feature.

The retailers are among the first to roll out the solution with Nike, Lightspeed Commerce and Fresha also among those due to add support for the feature.

The merchants are implementing the sPOS using Adyen’s payments platform, which has now officially launched support for Apple’s Tap to Pay following beta testing.

“This new capability will change how consumers and businesses view mobile payments,” Adyen’s Kamran Zaki says.

“Tap to Pay on iPhone is easy to use and leverages the built-in security features of iPhone to keep your business and your customer data private and secure.

“We are proud to officially be live, enabling businesses to give customers more choice and flexibility.”

Adyen is currently only offering Tap to Pay on iPhone to US retailers but is also now inviting retailers outside the USA to register an interest in adding support for the sPOS feature.

Other payment service providers preparing to add support for Tap to Pay for iPhone include Square, Stripe, Chase, Clover, GoDaddy, North American Bancard and Worldpay, according to a list published by Apple.

Square let merchants begin testing contactless payment acceptance with Tap to Pay in June and Apple staff began testing the feature at the Apple Park Visitor Center in May.

