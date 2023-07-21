Apple to roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone in Brazil

BRAZIL PILOT: Apple Tap to Pay on iPhone is already available in the USA, the UK, Taiwan and Australia

Merchants in Brazil will soon be able to accept contactless payments on their Apple iPhone without needing any additional hardware or accessories.

Apple has yet to add Brazil to the list of territories where the Tap to Pay on iPhone service is available or announce a launch date, but merchants using the InfinitePay payments platform have been invited to take part in a limited pilot prior to an official rollout, according to a number of Twitter posts.

Tap to Pay on iPhone went live in the UK earlier this month, making it the fourth country to have access to the service following launches in the USA, Taiwan and Australia.

