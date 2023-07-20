Transport for NSW adds Apple Pay Express mode to Opal contactless ticketing system

EXPRESS PAY: Transport for NSW passengers can now make contactless payments without unlocking their Apple device using Apple Pay Express

Apple users travelling on public transport services operated by Transport for NSW in the Australian state of New South Wales can now make contactless payments for their journeys with their iPhone or Apple Watch without needing to unlock their device.

The transport provider has added support for Apple Pay’s Express mode on 25,000 contactless readers on bus, ferry, light rail and railway services across the state as part of an upgrade to its Opal ticketing system.

“Over 65% of contactless card taps we see on the Opal network are now made using a digital wallet, and Apple Pay represents the vast majority of these. This means the upgrade provides access to a seamless tap on and tap off experience for most of our passengers, joining Samsung users who have already been afforded with the capability,” Transport for NSW’s Kurt Brissett says.

“Those with the latest Apple iPhone and software can even tap if their battery is flat.”

The transport operator began piloting a digital version of its Opal transit card and the Opal Mobility-as-a-Service app in June 2022.

