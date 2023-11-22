Connectivity Standards Alliance unveils communication protocol to support interoperability and promote digital access adoption

ALIRO: The protocol aims to promote device interoperability and encourage digital access adoption

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) has launched a new standardised communication protocol with a common credential that promotes interoperability between mobile devices, wearables and access control readers that use technologies including NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra wideband (UWB).

The CSA is releasing the Aliro protocol “to foster widespread adoption of consumer electronic devices to unlock doors and openings by enabling a consistent experience across certified hardware” and to make adoption of digital access solutions “easier for mobile device and access control reader companies”, the alliance says.

The protocol has been built on principles of simplicity, flexibility, security and interoperability with the aim of creating “a path forward where the use of standardized technology — in this case, a common communication protocol and credential — can power a future where mobile devices and wearables are central to the digital access experience,” the CSA adds.

“It is designed to reduce the high cost of R&D and simplify the integration process. The certified hardware then makes it easier for system owners and installers to select the best hardware and software for their needs, streamline installation, and support a wide variety of consumer smartphones and wearables.

“Aliro will also make management and maintenance of access control systems easier, eliminating the need to troubleshoot across multiple providers of hardware.

“The Aliro communication protocol will act as the heart of the standard, supporting a wide range of transmission technologies, and facilitating adoption by user devices and access readers, across varied access control use cases.

“It promises to deliver a comprehensive point-to-point application layer. The standard will include definitions for near field communication (NFC), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra wideband (UWB) experiences, as well as asymmetric cryptography and credential data.”

The CSA has developed the protocol with the support of some 200 alliance members including Apple, Google, NXP and STMicroelectronics.