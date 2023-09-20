Apple goes live with Tap to Pay on iPhone in Brazil

TAP TO PAY: Merchants need only an iPhone to accept contactless payments and no other hardware

Merchants in Brazil can now accept contactless payments on their iPhone with no other hardware required, Apple has announced.

“Tap to Pay on iPhone is available to payment platforms and app developers in Brazil to integrate it into their iOS apps and offer the payment option to their business customers,” Apple says.

“CloudWalk now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for its Brazilian business customers, and other payment platforms, including Granito, Nubank, Stone and SumUp, will be available soon.”

“Tap to Pay on iPhone has helped businesses around the world and of all sizes — from freelancers to large retailers — offer new payment experiences, and we’re excited to bring an easy, secure and private payment solution to Brazilian merchants,” vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet Jennifer Bailey says.

“Brazil is a nation of great entrepreneurship, and now companies will have the possibility of accepting contactless payments in all locations of operation.”

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone softPOS offering went live in the Netherlands in August and in the UK in July. The NFC payments acceptance service is also available in the USA, Taiwan and Australia.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions