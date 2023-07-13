Apple goes live in the UK with Tap to Pay on iPhone

TAP TO PAY: UK merchants can now accept contactless payments on their iPhone using no extra hardware

Merchants in the UK can now use their Apple iPhone to accept contactless payments, with no additional hardware required, Apple has announced.

“The new capability will empower millions of merchants, from small businesses to large retailers, to use their iPhone to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets using only their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app,” Apple says.

“Revolut and Tyl by NatWest are the first payment platforms to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their UK business customers, with Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline and Zettle by PayPal coming soon.

“Tap to Pay on iPhone will also roll out to Apple Store locations in the UK in the coming weeks.”

The UK is the fourth country to have access to Tap to Pay on iPhone, following launches in the USA, Taiwan and Australia.

