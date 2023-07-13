Fashion house uses NFC to authenticate luxury Apple Watch cuffs

PROVENANCE: The SmrtKuff enables the wearer to connect to an NFT to authenticate their purchase

Fashion house La Maison Steel has added NFC chips to a collection of luxury cuffs for Apple Watch that enable purchasers to connect to a non-fungible token (NFT) in order to authenticate their purchase with a digital ID and access provenance information and certification for the product.

The smartwatch accessories — known as SmrtKuffs — have been designed to enable Apple Watch users to wear their device on the inside of their wrist so its screen is not visible to other people. They include a bespoke limited edition cuff encrusted with more than 400 diamonds.

Fashion house founder Nicole Steel unveiled the SmrtKuffs at Paris Haute Couture Week, where she also presented a limited edition collection of bags that are embedded with an NFC chip to enable purchasers of exclusive top-end models to access their bag’s NFT digital twin.

“‘I love old-world craftsmanship and luxury but I wanted to connect it with blockchain technology and the value that brings,’ said Steel, the former real estate investment analyst, citing concerns about the global counterfeit market as the genesis of the idea,” according to a report by news outlet Decrypt.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions