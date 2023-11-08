Apple extends Tap to Pay on iPhone to Ukraine

MERCHANT SERVICE: Apple Tap to Pay is being supported at launch in Ukraine by PrivatBank

Merchants in Ukraine can now use their Apple iPhone to accept contactless payments without needing any additional hardware.

Apple has added Ukraine to the list of territories where its Tap to Pay for iPhone service is available and confirmed that at launch it has support from payment service provider PrivatBank.

Ukraine is the seventh country where Apple has gone live with its softPOS NFC payments acceptance service, following launches in Brazil in September, the Netherlands in August and the UK in July. Tap to Pay for iPhone is also available in the USA, Taiwan and Australia.

