Tennessee Titans trial contactless biometric ticketing for football games

EXPRESS ENTRY: NFL fans can gain admittance to the Titans’ Nissan Stadium using face biometrics

Fans of the Tennessee Titans National Football League (NFL) team in the US can now sign up to test a contactless biometric ticketing system that enables them and up to 12 additional guests to gain access to American football games at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium with their face.

Fans can opt to take part in the team’s Express Entry facial ticketing trial by registering online, uploading a selfie, purchasing tickets that are then linked to their biometric data and verifying their identity at the stadium at dedicated entrance gates equipped with face authentication technology.

Support for group ticketing also means that “with a single registration, the ticket holder can bring up to 12 additional guests through the Express Entry, no need to pull up tickets on your phone, transfer to others or enrol additional guests”, the team explains.

“Once a fan is enrolled in Express Entry, they will not have to complete that process again. They can use the Express Entry lanes anytime they come to Nissan Stadium. Even for multiple years.”

The Philadelphia Phillies baseball team began trialling hands-free biometric ticketing for home games in September.

