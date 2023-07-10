Nike adds NFC chips to sneakers for product traceability in China

TRACEABLE: Nike is using an AntChain TaaS solution which connects each pair of footwear to a digital twin

More than 130,000 pairs of Nike shoes have been produced containing an embedded dynamic NFC chip that connects each product to a digital twin that can be used to authenticate the product and trace its provenance.

Nike is using a Traceability as a Service (TaaS) solution developed by AliPay sister company AntChain for the introduction of the new blockchain-based solution, AliPay has confirmed to NFCW.

Nike joins a long line of fashion, luxury and sportswear brands that have recently begun combining NFC with non-fungible token (NFT) digital twins.

Last month, Dior unveiled a new range of B33 sneakers with NFC, Fila announced it was partnering with Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP) to launch an NFC-equipped jersey for esports fans and Adidas linked NFTs to physical sneakers with NFC hang tags.

In May, Renault released a collection of sneakers fitted with an NFC chip and Puma launched a new Grailed Puma Slipstream footwear range with NFC. In April, Hugo Boss revealed that it was adding NFC tags to baseball caps.

