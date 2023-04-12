Hugo Boss adds NFC tags to baseball caps

METAVERSE: Purchasers scan the NFC tag to create an NFT digital twin they can use to dress their avatar

Fashion house Hugo Boss has added an NFC tag to a range of baseball caps that enables purchasers to create non-fungible token (NFT) digital twins that they can use to dress avatars on the Ready Player Me metaverse platform.

Customers who have already purchased NFTs in the digital range launched by Hugo Boss’s brand Hugo, in collaboration with metaverse character provider Imaginary Ones, can scan the cap’s NFC tag with their smartphone in order to access a digital version of the cap and a hoodie.

A short video shows how purchasers can link their physical cap to its digital twin using NFC.

Hugo and Imaginary Ones originally launched their joint NFT collection of 1,001 3D animations called Embrace Your Emotions in November 2022 and stated that they would be exploring various ways to “provide further value to holders of the collection”.

