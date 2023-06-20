Adidas links NFTs to physical sneakers with NFC hang tags

VIRTUAL WEARABLE: The digital twin NFT can be verified through the NFC tag on the physical sneakers

Adidas has partnered with artist Fewocious for a limited edition drop of 4,500 pairs of sneakers that fans will purchase initially as a digital ‘Trefoil Flower Mint Pass’. They will then be able to redeem their pass for a physical pair of sneakers and accompanying digital twin “later in the summer”.

“Owners of the Trefoil Flower Mint Pass will be given the exclusive opportunity to freely redeem the artist-designed physical adidas Originals Campus 00s sneaker later in the summer,” Adidas says.

“Upon redemption, the Trefoil Flower Mint Pass will be upgraded to a digital twin of the adidas Originals Campus 00s sneaker, which will become interoperable as [a] virtual wearable within the upcoming avatar projects: FewoWorld Fewo’s & ALTS by adidas.

“The digital twin NFT that you mint will be an ERC721 token linked to the unique identifier of your shoe and can be verified through the NFC chip that will be attached to the hang tag on your physical shoes.”

