One in four self-checkout systems are now installed in non-food stores

More than a quarter of the 193,000 self-checkout systems shipped to merchants around the world in 2022 were installed in non-grocery stores “as the technology penetrates new segments”, research firm RBR has found.

“Major supermarket and hypermarket chains have long been self-checkout proponents, but increasingly the technology is being deployed by other types of retailers,” RBR explains.

“In recent years, major home improvement chains and fashion brands such as Leroy Merlin and Zara are among the firms to roll out the technology.

“In addition to international chains, local retailers are also investing in self-checkout. Examples include India’s Retail Reliance, which deployed self-checkout terminals at its Azorte fashion store in 2022, while in Malaysia the rapidly expanding chain Mr DIY has introduced the technology at its flagship store.”

Activity also ramped up in the USA, RBR adds, with major chains starting rollouts or adding more terminals to their stores.

“Meanwhile, grocery retailers in developing markets are increasingly adopting the technology, with rollouts at several Grupo Éxito banners in Colombia and at AEON supermarkets in Malaysia. Countries as diverse as Saudi Arabia and Thailand saw self-checkout installations surge in 2022.”

“The technology found at self-checkout continues to diversify, with computer vision increasingly used to replace manual scanning, for example at Circle K convenience stores worldwide,” the researchers say.

“Meanwhile, RFID technology is integrated into self-checkout solutions at a wide range of retailers, from fashion chain River Island in the UK to Gramedia bookstores in Indonesia.”

Cashless

“Retailers are increasingly deploying self-checkout terminals which do not accept cash, with such units making up 62% of global shipments last year,” RBR reveals.

“North America saw an upsurge in deliveries of cashless machines, while adoption also remains strong in Asia. However, many large chains offer customers a mix of cashless and cash-accepting self-checkouts, including Australia’s Woolworths, which colour codes these devices to help customers quickly identify which payment type is accepted.”

