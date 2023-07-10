Moscow Metro reports 320,000 face biometric fare payment users

BIOMETRICS: FacePay is being introduced on the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) rail network “soon” Image: Moscow Transport

More than 320,000 passengers have now used Moscow Metro’s FacePay face biometrics service to pay for more than 67m trips, the transportation operator reports, up from 220,000 registered users and 32m journeys in January 2023.

The technology was introduced in October 2021 and is now available at all metro stations, on river transport and on the Aeroexpress airport rail link service.

The service will be available “soon” on trams, buses and the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD) rail network, Moscow Metro says.

