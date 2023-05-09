Renault uses NFC to let purchasers authenticate physical versions of digital sneakers

SMART SNEAKERS: A purchaser can authenticate provenance with a tap of their smartphone

Renault is releasing a collection of individually numbered limited edition sneakers fitted with an NFC chip that enables purchasers to link their purchase to a non-fungible token (NFT) that certifies their ownership and authenticates its provenance with a tap of their smartphone.

Each of the 960 pairs of sneakers in Renault’s Racing Shoe5 range comes with a digital twin — also in the form of an NFT — and will be manufactured and delivered in physical form only after a customer’s avatar has purchased the NFT version from the vehicle manufacturer’s virtual 3D online store.

The collection incorporates six custom-made models inspired by its R5 Turbo sports hatchback.

“The shoe’s rear inclination represents the chassis of the car, the inside was inspired by the upholstery, and the laces are a nod to the seat belts,” Renault says.

“Each physical pair of one-of-a-kind individually-numbered sneakers will be manufactured once their NFT version has been purchased.

“Scanning the chip gives access to a shoe’s certificate of authenticity in NFT form. It contains the shoe’s key information: composition, materials, manufacturing traceability. This data is written on a blockchain.”

Renault says it will release the NFT versions of the sneakers later this month.

