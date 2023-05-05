Apple Pay goes live in El Salvador and Guatemala

Apple Pay has launched in El Salvador and Guatemala with support for Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards issued by BAC Credomatic and Promerica banks in both countries as well as by Banco G&T and Banco Industrial in Guatemala.

Apple has added the countries to its list of territories where the service is available and confirmed that at launch it supports cards issued by BAC Credomatic, Promerica, Banco G&T and Banco Industrial.

Apple Pay went live in South Korea in March, in Kuwait in October 2022 and in Malaysia and Qatar in August the same year.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

