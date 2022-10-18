Apple Pay begins to roll out in Kuwait

Apple Pay has gone live in a number of shopping malls in Kuwait prior to a full rollout in the country “soon”, according to media reports.

The partial rollout comes after Apple reached an agreement with Kuwait’s Ministry of Finance and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority on the operation of the mobile payment service in the country.

The agreement removes “all obstacles that prevented the service from operating in Kuwait” and paves the way “for its generalisation in all commercial outlets in the country, provided that payment is accepted at all points of sale connected to the Kuwaiti payments network”, according to news agency Zawya.

NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

