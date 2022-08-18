Apple Pay goes live in Qatar

REGIONAL REACH: Cards issued by seven major Qatar banks are now supported by Apple Pay

Apple Pay has launched in Qatar with support for American Express cards and Mastercard and Visa cards issued by seven major banks.

Apple Pay has confirmed that the service is now live in the country and has added Arab Bank, Commercial Bank of Qatar, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar International Islamic Bank, QNB and American Express to the list of banks and payment cards it supports.

Doha Bank has also announced that it offers the service to customers in Qatar but Apple Pay has not yet added the bank to its list.

Apple Pay went live in Malaysia earlier this month, in Moldova in April, in Argentina and Peru in March and in Armenia in January.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

