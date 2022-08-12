Apple Pay expands to Malaysia

ROLLOUT: Apple Pay now supports Mastercard and Visa cards issued by AmBank in Malaysia

Apple Pay has launched in Malaysia with support for Mastercard and Visa cards issued by AmBank, Maybank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Apple Pay has confirmed that the service is now live in the country, has added AmBank, Maybank and Standard Chartered Bank to the list of banks and payment cards it supports and says that it plans to add support for American Express cards in Malaysia “later this year”.

At launch merchants accepting Apple Pay payments in the country include KFC, Maxis, Machines, McDonald’s, Mydin, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, U Mobile, Uniqlo, Village Grocer and Watsons, as well as apps and websites including Shopee, Sephora, Atome and Adidas, Apple Pay says.

Apple Pay went live in Moldova in April, in Argentina and Peru in March and in Armenia in January.

• NFCW maintains a list of major OEM Pay systems and the territories where they are live and available for public use.

