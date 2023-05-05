Four in ten US consumers prefer using Google Pay or Apple Pay for bar and restaurant payments

DIGITAL PREFERENCE: If customers see a QR code that allows them to order and pay, they use it

Nearly 40% of consumers in the US say they prefer to pay for their orders at bars and restaurants using mobile payments apps such as Apple Pay or Google Pay rather than a physical credit or debit card, according to a survey.

Nearly 44% of survey respondents also said that “they are okay with QR codes [to view menus], but wish they could order with their mobile devices instead of a server”.

“Not surprisingly, more than half of consumers surveyed said that when they see a QR code that allows them to order and pay, they use it,” says Union, the hospitality engagement platform that commissioned the survey.

“The study also reported that, on average, consumers at bars and restaurants wait 10 minutes for the bill, which could be a contributing factor for guests preferring to quickly pay with a mobile device and avoid waiting for the check.”

The survey was conducted in March 2023 with 1,000 adults aged 21-55 across the USA.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions