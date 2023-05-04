Richmond International Airport to pilot contactless biometric cards for access control

Richmond International Airport is the first in the USA to test contactless biometric access control cards that enable employees or other authorised cardholders to verify their identity at entrances to secure areas using two-factor authentication.

The biometric Aviation Security Credentials Access Card is compatible with the airport’s existing NFC access control system.

It incorporates a built-in sensor that compares a user’s fingerprint with fingerprint data stored on the card itself, enabling it to be tested without requiring any additional biometric reader hardware.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions