Nashville wine festival uses NFC tags to offer bespoke customer experiences

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE: Visitors tapped NFC tags with their phone to access information about products

Visitors to the recent Nashville Predators WineFest in Tennessee in the USA were able to access exclusive digital content provided by nearly 90 retailers taking part in the fundraising event by tapping NFC tags with their NFC-enabled smartphone.

The tags were attached to individual products on participating retailers’ stalls, enabling consumers to access detailed information about particular wines, product distribution information and purchasing options.

The Nashville event was the first to deploy the bitse.io internet of things platform that combines physical NFC tags with data management and “other active engagement solutions with capabilities for tag commissioning, consumer experience and data analytics”, technology provider Identiv explains.

“Eighty-eight Nashville Predators WineFest wine, spirits and food vendors were presented with the opportunity to create a custom mobile menu on the bitse.io platform.

“Attendees accessed these menus by tapping their mobile devices to Identiv NFC tags affixed to products at each vendor’s table.”

The event raised funds to support the Predators Foundation’s work with young people and their families in the Nashville area.

