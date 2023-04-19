US employee rewards programme trials online virtual prepaid card provisioning

VIRTUAL LOADING: The Halo pilot uses Onbe’s Send to Wallet provisioning solution to add the prepaid card

Employee reward and incentive programmes provider Halo is trialling a digital card provisioning solution that enables users to quickly and easily add a virtual prepaid rewards card directly to their digital wallet without needing to download an app or add their bank details.

Halo is testing the solution with nearly 20,000 employees of a Fortune 50 company, enabling participants in the trial to opt to receive rewards on virtual prepaid cards that can be added to Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay and used to make in-store or online payments rather than on conventional single-load physical prepaid cards.

The pilot rewards scheme uses the Send to Wallet mobile wallet provisioning solution developed by Onbe that “gives users the ability to add their virtual card quickly, simply and securely to their preferred mobile wallet”, the US-based fintech says.

“Users load their virtual card directly into a mobile wallet by following from a web browser email or on a mobile phone — and with a few simple clicks, the card is ready to spend.”

