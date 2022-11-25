Octopus lets iPhone users personalise their digital transit card

PERSONALISATION: Apple users can now add specially designed art to their digital Octopus transit card

Apple iPhone and Apple Watch users in Hong Kong can now personalise their digital Octopus transit card by adding specially designed card art from one of five collections of cartoons, portraits and other images created by Japanese and Hong Kong artists.

Octopus is enabling Apple users to select, upload and change the image on their digital card stored in Octopus Wallet to mark the Hong Kong transit card provider’s 25th anniversary and to encourage new customers to add the mobile Octopus card to their iPhone or Apple Watch “in order to enjoy the easy and convenient digital payment experience”.

Users can select a first image for free from the Octopus Card Image Store via the Octopus App until the end of January with the option to purchase other card images “coming at a later stage”.

At launch the 14 images available include well-known cartoon characters “with animated effects” such as Hello Kitty, a special Octopus anniversary image by award-winning illustrator Apple Tong and work by Hong Kong artists with disabilities.

Octopus enabled users to add their transit card to their iPhone and Apple Watch in June 2020 and added travel information and P2P NFC transfers to the Octopus Wallet in December 2020.

