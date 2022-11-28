Cilab’s ci230 selected by Dekra for NFC wireless charging certification

PARTNER NEWS: Cilab’s ci230 test solution will be used by international safety organisation Dekra to expand its NFC conformance testing services, by including the NFC Forum Wireless Charging Specification 2.0 (WLC) certification.

WLC makes it possible for consumers to use their NFC-enabled smartphones, laptops or small dedicated chargers to wirelessly charge smartwatches, wireless earbuds, digital pens, headsets, fitness trackers and other small battery operated devices at a power transfer rate of up to 1W.

First introduced by the NFC Forum in 2020, Cilab’s ci230 test solution became the first to be certified for WLC 2.0 wireless charging testing in May this year.

The addition of Cilab’s ci230 to its testing solutions means that Dekra is now able to offer its customers the ability to certify that their devices meet the requirements of the WLC 2.0 specification.

“Companies that innovate in NFC wireless charging systems help users take advantage of the existing NFC technology infrastructure for new customer experiences,” Dekra’s IoT laboratory manager Noemi Perez says.

“As a leading company in safety and certification services, Dekra’s selection of the ci230 test solution means that we will be able to guarantee that certified devices work with this eco-friendly system with Cilab’s test bench.”

“Having a new-generation test tool adopted immediately by one of the market leaders in compliance testing laboratories demonstrates our know-how and the maturity of this already certified tool,” Cilab’s managing director Alfred Binder adds.

“Deployed with reference antennas and a collaborative robot, we have a real technological advance on the competition. We will continue to innovate and bring second generation test solutions to the test and production market in the near future, to accelerate the time to market of these new devices.”