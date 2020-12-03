Octopus adds travel info and P2P NFC transfers to transit wallet

REDESIGN: Octopus App users can now use it to view travel updates and do NFC P2P transfers

Octopus transit card holders in Hong Kong can now use their Octopus App to view travel information and transport services “at a glance” and transfer funds from one card to another via NFC.

The features have been added to a redesigned version of the app, which also sees the Octopus O! ePay digital wallet rebranded as Octopus Wallet.

“Customers can find transport-related information and services at a glance, including: Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme checking and collection; MTR, bus and ferry monthly pass purchases; [and] MTR Student Travel Scheme renewal,” Octopus says.

“Customers can transfer funds from the Octopus Wallet to a friend’s Octopus card by tapping it onto the mobile phone, making P2P payment a seamless experience.”

Octopus enabled users to add their transit card to their iPhone and Apple Watch in June 2020.

