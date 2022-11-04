Apple begins offering door locks with support for NFC digital keys

ACCESS CONTROL: Apple users can also share their digital home key with trusted parties

Apple has begun retailing NFC-enabled smart door locks that are compatible with its digital Home Key feature, enabling users in the USA to lock and unlock their home with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch using a digital key stored in Wallet.

Users can also opt to share their digital key with trusted parties, automatically unlock their door as they approach it and control the lock with voice commands via their Siri assistant using the Apple Home app.

“Level Lock+ from Level Home is the smallest, most capable smart lock ever. In the footprint of a traditional lock, you can get all-new ways for everyone to access your home,” according to Apple’s online store.

“With home keys, simply tap to unlock Level Lock+ using your iPhone or Apple Watch for easy and secure access to your home.

“You can even create powerful scenes and automations and control from anywhere with the Home app — even ask Siri to lock or unlock with just your voice.

“And with the Level app, you can share access to your home with others, including friends, visitors and people you trust.”

Apple unveiled support for digital keys for “everyday places” in June 2021 and rolled out support for digital key sharing in October.

