Contactless World Congress to explore the future of contactless payments, credentials, ticketing and beyond in 2023

Contactless World Congress will dive deep into the future of contactless payments, ticketing and credentials in 2023 with a series of five live events that explore the very latest innovations in contactless technology from across the world. Here’s how you can get involved as an attendee, speaker, sponsor or exhibitor.

“Contactless World Congress 2023 will bring together innovators, technical experts and thought leaders from around the world to share the latest thinking on how to build contactless solutions that meet the needs of today’s consumers — online, year-round, no travel required,” says NFCW editor and event director Sarah Clark.

“Each of our live online events will dive deep into the latest developments in the market to provide attendees with comprehensive insight into what’s next in terms of new trends, technologies and product innovations and the lessons that have been learned from early deployments.

“Conference programming will be directed by the NFCW editorial team, ensuring the event addresses the very latest developments in the market and all sessions deliver strong educational value to attendees.”

“For 2023, we will be producing dedicated events for contactless payments and contactless credentials and providing the opportunity for readers to meet up in-person for the first time to celebrate the very best contactless innovations of the year at the Contactless World Congress Awards,” Sarah adds.

“New for 2023, we are also introducing new ways for suppliers to cost-effectively promote themselves in a way that adds value for attendees and an Inner Circle membership program that provides additional VIP benefits to industry professionals looking to make the most of Contactless World Congress.

How to get involved

Attendance is free of charge for members of the NFCW Knowledge Centre, the world’s largest community of contactless buyers and suppliers with 12,500+ members in 152 countries. Members can simply click the ‘register’ button on any upcoming event to save a place and add the dates to their diary.

Not yet a member? You can get your free membership here.

Interested in getting involved as a speaker, sponsor or exhibitor? Or as a member of our Panel of Experts or Inner Circle? Visit the Contactless World Congress home page in the NFCW Knowledge Centre to find out more or email [email protected] for details.

The NFCW team looks forward to meeting you at Contactless World Congress 2023!

