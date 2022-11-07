RCH leverages Dejamobile’s SoftPOS technology to add contactless payments capabilities to merchants’ cash registers

RCH PAY: The service enables merchants to link their cash register to an Android NFC device to accept contactless payments

PARTNER NEWS: Italian cash register provider RCH has partnered with digital payments technology provider Dejamobile and international payments platform Market Pay to provide its customers with the ability to accept contactless payments on Android NFC devices.

The company’s new RCH Pay service lets merchants link their RCH cash register to a standard Android NFC smartphone or tablet so they can accept contactless payments without needing to purchase a dedicated POS terminal.

The service combines Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants SoftPOS technology with payment acquiring and processing provided by Market Pay to enable RCH to expand its product offering to include payments acceptance.

Merchants are not required to pay activation costs or monthly fees and can simply download the RCH PayBox app to their Android device, activate the RCH Pay service and begin accepting contactless payments.

The service also allows merchants to send customers a payment receipt via email or SMS.

“The use of the RCH Pay service allows the merchant to combine the convenience of using a familiar device with the advantage of not having to purchase external hardware dedicated to the POS function,” RCH says.

“In addition to ensuring greater flexibility — it can be used at the point of sale but also on the go — RCH Pay allows you to view in real time the history of all transactions carried out which, through the use of this service, are credited directly to the bank account of the point of sale.”

“We are delighted to work with RCH and the Market Pay team in France and Italy on rolling out a SoftPOS solution that offers merchants a flexible, easy-to-use and cost-effective way to accept contactless payments using an ordinary Android device,” Dejamobile CEO Houssem Assadi says.

“Tap-on-phone technology offers merchants of all sizes many advantages, not least the ability to quickly and easily update payments acceptance software as new payment options come onto the market.”