Transport for Ireland adds NFC transit card top-ups for iPhone users

TOP-UP APP: TfI users can now check and top up their Leap transit card with an NFC-enabled iPhone

Passengers on public transportation services in Ireland can now use an NFC-enabled iPhone to top up their Leap transit card using Transport for Ireland’s (TfI) Leap Card top-up app.

The app also enables users to check their card balance and to load pre-purchased tickets simply by tapping their physical Leap Card with their iPhone 7 or above.

To date, the NFC top-up service has been available for Android users only.

“We expect that the Apple app will be just as popular as the Android app,” says Anne Graham of Ireland’s National Transport Authority.

“At the moment, Android top-ups account for 30% of all TFI Leap Card top-ups.

“Based on these figures this additional service should result in 60% of all TFI Leap Card users topping up via a mobile app.”

A short video shows how iPhone users can top up their Leap card via the top-up app.

Transport for Ireland launched NFC top-ups for Android users in January 2016.

