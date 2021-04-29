Mir payments system adds support for Apple Pay

DIGITAL LINK: Customers can now add their Mir payment card to Apple Wallet to make mobile payments

Russia’s domestic payments system Mir is adding support for Apple Pay, enabling banks to let customers link a Mir payment card to Apple Wallet and use it to make mobile payments.

“Issuers will be able to provide holders with the opportunity to tokenize Mir cards on Apple devices to perform tokenized transactions using the Apple Pay service,” Russia’s National Payment Card System — which operates Mir — states in a document seen by media outlet RBC.

“Each bank participating in the Mir payment system will set the deadline for its customers when they will be able to link Mir cards to the Apple Wallet.”

According to RBC, three Russian banks — Gazprombank, Promsvyazbank and VTB — have confirmed they will enable customers to connect their Mir cards to Apple Pay on or soon after the date the service goes live.

Mir began rolling out support for Android NFC mobile payments in March 2019.

Apple Pay first went live in Russia in October 2016.

