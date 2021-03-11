MTA reports on Omny contactless fare payments adoption in New York

CONTACTLESS: New York passengers have paid using Omny more than 50m times since May 2019

Passengers on New York subway and bus services have tapped their contactless bank card or mobile wallet to pay their fares using the Omny open loop fare payment system more than 50m times since the service launched in May 2019, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced.

“On an average weekday, the MTA receives 307,000 Omny taps,” the authority says.

“Seventy-nine per cent of those are at subway stations and the other 21% are on buses.

“The highest one-day tap total since Omny was launched in May 2019 came on March 5, with 339,000 taps.”

“Omny currently accounts for nearly 10% of all taps in the system, 12.4% in the subway system and 4.5% on buses. A year ago, that figure was at over 4% and the figure is expected to grow throughout 2021,” the authority adds.

The MTA has also confirmed plans announced in January to launch a physical Omny contactless card, incorporate more fare options and roll out an Omny mobile app “beginning this year”.

