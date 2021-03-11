Feig selects Cilab for EMVCo 3.1a compliance testing

COMPLIANCE: Feig has selected Cilab’s ci230 high-speed test suite for EMVCo 3.1a pre-certification testing

PARTNER NEWS: Payment terminal supplier Feig Electronic has selected Cilab’s ci230 high-speed testing solution to help it meet the demands of the latest EMVCo 3.1a specification.

Feig’s cVend payment terminals include a contactless interface and are deployed around the globe in numerous transit and vending applications. They are fully EMVCo certified, meet PCI PTS security requirements and are provided with level 2 kernels for international and domestic card brands.

The company chose Cilab’s solution after benchmark testing and evaluation revealed that the ci230 offered significantly improved times for developing and debugging their latest designs.

The test suite will also allow Feig to fully map the performance of its products before sending them for certification.

The Cilab suite incorporates an IQ modulation test to verify a board’s interoperability and ensure form factor acceptance, especially for payments from mobile devices and wearables.

In addition, the ci230 enables Feig to test a product’s operating volume beyond the minimums set by EMVCo, as well as simulate expanding the operating volume and unexpected load modulation amplitude.

Feig also plans to use a software update that will enable it to use Cilab’s CEN and ISO14443 testing suite when developing modules for contactless transportation ticketing schemes.

“Cilab’s ci230 solution allows us to demonstrate the existing robustness of our products and to support our work with POS manufacturers during the integration phase,” explains Feig’s technical leader Manuel Sahm.

“As well as speeding up pre-certification testing, the suite enables us to promote our modules to potential new customers via the comprehensive performance map we are able to generate by using it.

“The Cilab team has also been very responsive to technical questions and their expert support has been available whenever it was needed.”

“We are pleased to have a leader in NFC technology like Feig as a customer,” says Cilab CEO Alfred Binder.

“We have been able to demonstrate that our equipment is by far the easiest and fastest to use.

“We continue to invest in new features and certification processes to match our customers’ existing and future needs.”

Cilab added support for EMVCo 3.1a POS terminal testing to its ci230 test system in December 2020.