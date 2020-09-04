LA Metro lets passengers add TAP transit cards to Apple Wallet

TOUCH FREE: LA Metro users can now add their TAP transit card to their iPhone to pay for travel

Public transport users in Los Angeles in the US can now add their TAP transit card to their iPhone or Apple Watch, enabling them to pay their fares on the LA Metro and 25 other TAP-supporting transit agencies across LA County simply by holding their device near a TAP reader.

“The way it works is simple. With TAP card on iPhone and Apple Watch, riders hold their device near the TAP dial upon boarding a bus or train and [the] fare is validated immediately. There’s no need to use Face ID, Touch ID or wake the device,” LA Metro explains.

“Riders can also quickly add stored value directly from Apple Wallet or in the TAP mobile app with Apple Pay, and riders no longer have to use or touch a TAP vending machine or purchase a TAP card from a vendor.”

Users can load a new TAP card directly in their Apple Wallet or use the TAP mobile app to transfer an existing physical one.

“With TAP cards now available on iPhone and Apple Watch, those in Los Angeles using public transportation have a safe, secure and extremely convenient way to pay for their bus or train fare,” says Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay.

“By simply placing their Apple device near the TAP dial, Metro riders can quickly board and avoid touching vending machines — all while keeping their transaction information private.”

LA Metro announced that passengers would be able to add their TAP card to their iPhone or Apple Watch in July. Washington DC’s SmarTrip transit card also became available for iPhone and Apple Watch earlier this month.