Public transport users in Los Angeles will be able to add their TAP transit card to their iPhone or Apple Watch “this year”, LA Metro has announced.

Once live, the transportation operator will join New York, Portland and Chicago in offering the service in the US.

Internationally, the service is supported in mainland China, Hong Kong, London, Singapore, Vancouver, Sydney, the Russian cities of Moscow, St Petersburg and Novosibirsk, and on Suica cards in Japan.